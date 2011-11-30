REFILE-Asia Graphics-Foreign inflows into Asian debt surge in May
June 14 Foreign inflows in Malaysian and Thai debt surged in May to $2.4 billion and $1 billion, hitting their highest in 14 months and 9 months, respectively.
MOSCOW Nov 30 Russia's net capital outflow may reach $80 billion this year, Deputy Economy Minister Andrei Klepach said on Wednesday.
This is higher that the most recent central bank's estimates of $70 billion in capital flight for this year.
Klepach also said that capital outflow in 2012 may come to around $20 billion. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by John Bowker)
* Wu Xiaohui temporarily steps aside after report of detention