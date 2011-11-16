* October pace slowest since Dec 2009

* Follows sluggish growth in Sept

* Signals cloudy outlook for industry (Adds detail, quote)

MOSCOW, Nov 16 Russian industrial output grew at its slowest pace since the end of 2009 in October, signalling a cloudy outlook for industry with slumping local and overseas demand pushing mining and energy production into a decline.

Although the 3.6 percent growth in industrial production last month matches analysts expectations, it was the slowest pace since December of 2009 - a year which ended with Russia's deepest recession in more than a decade.

The weak reading follows a disappointing production output in September, which came at 3.9 percent and much below the 5.6 percent forecast of analysts.

Lower gas production, with gas export monopoly Gazprom seeing its October output down 9.2 percent compared to a year ago, stood behind the 0.3 percent year-on-year decline in the mining sector output last month, its first fall in two years.

Warmer weather in October decreased domestic demand for electricity by 0.7 percent in annual terms, according to official energy data, which dragged overall production and distribution of electricity, gas and water down 2.2 percent.

"Overall dynamics remain far from optimistic, being set to face more head wind from the euro zone and other developed countries' growth deceleration in 2012, fragile domestic demand and strong competition from imports," Dmitry Polevoy, an economist with ING in Moscow, said in a note following the data release.

"PMI surveys suggest that industry outlook remains cloudy, providing an argument for more accommodative monetary policy in 2012."

The HSBC purchasing managers' index (PMI) showed only a modest improvement last month, with businesses reducing their headcount at the fastest rate since February 2010, fearing for future output growth.

"We expect that decline in external demand will continue to have a deterring effect on the growth of the industry," said Vladimir Tsibanov, an analyst with Rosbank in Moscow.

The Russian central bank left all its key interest rates unchanged last month, saying the current level of rates provides an accurate balance between easing inflation and a slowdown in economic growth.

The central bank next monthly rate meeting is to take place at the end of November.