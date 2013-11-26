MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's Sistema
is considering buying into Ozon, a fast-growing
e-commerce and internet shopping company backed by private
equity firm Baring Vostok, the oil-to-telecoms group said on
Tuesday.
The comments partly confirmed a report by the Vedomosti
daily newspaper which cited sources saying that Sistema was in
talks with Baring Vostok to buy a stake in Ozon, which runs a
similar model to U.S. online retail pioneer Amazon.
According to Vedomosti, Ozon is valued at up to $800 million
by Baring Vostok, a private equity partnership founded by
American Michael Calvey that invested $3 million together with a
partner to buy a 51 percent stake in Ozon in 2000.
"We are looking at it as part of a new funding round (for
Ozon) but without any obligations so far," said Sistema
spokeswoman Ekaterina Tsukanova. Sistema also owns the Detsky
Mir children's store chain and some online retail franchises.
Ozon's revenues have grown more than 200-fold over the past
decade, from $2 million in 2002 to 15.3 billion roubles ($464
million) in 2012, when they grew by 73 percent year-on-year.
Ozon declined comment. Baring Vostok, also an early investor
in search engine Yandex that floated on the U.S. Nasdaq
exchange in 2011, was not available for comment.