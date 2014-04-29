MOSCOW, April 29 Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema said on Tuesday it and its telecoms subsidiary MTS would each pay $75 million for 10.8 percent stakes in e-commerce company Ozon.

Sistema has signed binding agreements to participate in a private placement of Ozon and the transaction was completed upon signing, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)