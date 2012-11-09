* Project to be rolled out across Russian capital over 3
years
* Locals complain they can't afford to park
By Sonia Elks
MOSCOW, Nov 9 Moscow city officials have hailed
the first modest steps in a campaign to unclog the city's
famously gridlocked roads and meet Russian President Vladimir
Putin's goal of turning the Russian capital into a global
business hub.
Horrendous congestion is a fact of life in Moscow, where a
car journey of just a few miles can take hours, and drivers
frequently park on pavements, making them virtually impassable
to pedestrians.
Foreign investors list the city's frequent gridlock as one
of their most serious complaints, saying it imperils Putin's and
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's goal of making Moscow a global
finance centre by 2020.
City authorities launched a 568-space pilot project on Nov.
1, under which they charge 50 roubles ($1.58) per hour for
parking spaces in certain areas, or levy an automatic fine of
2,500 roubles.
The number of cars on roads within the pilot area dropped
immediately by four per cent on Nov. 1, city authorities said on
Friday. A week later, their number remains two per cent down on
previous averages, and roads are moving slightly faster, they
said.
"You can see there's two Moscows - one within the pilot
project and another outside its borders," Sergei Marinichev,
Moscow's parking 'tsar' told a news conference on Friday.
He said the authorities were ready to expand paid street
parking across the entire city within three years, introducing
parking fees as far out as the city's orbital motorway.
Moscow is the latest metropolis to adopt charges to deter
drivers, following cities such as London, which levies a
congestion charge for driving through the centre.
City officials hope the changes will cut average journey
times during rush hour to 50 from 66 minutes by 2025. Parking
fines were increased tenfold earlier this year but road
congestion in the city of 11.5 million remains bad.
Angry central Moscow residents say they have been left
paying the price of an exercise in money-making.
Leonid Antonov, a city resident who has campaigned against
the project, said the scheme wasn't working and that people were
causing congestion elsewhere by parking their cars in squares
where there were no charges.
"People who are used to driving to work are not changing
their habits," he told Reuters.
($1 = 31.5512 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Reuters trainee Sonia Elks; Editing by Douglas
Busvine and Andrew Osborn)