MOSCOW, June 25 Russia's upper house of
parliament approved legislation allowing banks to share
information about their foreign clients with overseas tax
officials on Wednesday, a move that will enable banks to comply
with a new U.S. tax law.
Nearly 70 countries have negotiated pacts with U.S. Treasury
officials that allow their firms to comply with the new rules
while preserving national privacy laws, but talks with Russia
broke off earlier this year because of the Ukraine crisis.
However, hundreds of Russian institutions have signed up to
comply voluntarily, despite Russian law currently leaving them
liable to pay a 30 percent withholding tax on their U.S.
investment income once the act takes effect on July
1.
The bill now passes from the upper house of parliament to
President Vladimir Putin, who must sign it into law.
The U.S. Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), written
in the wake of a tax-dodging scandal using secret Swiss bank
accounts, requires foreign financial institutions to share
information with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service about
Americans' accounts worth more than $50,000.
Earlier this month, Russia's second-largest bank, VTB
, said it was phasing out business with around 2,000
Russia-based individual and corporate clients that are U.S.
taxpayers in light of risks associated with FATCA.
The United States and European Union imposed sanctions
earlier this year on Russian officials, lawmakers and a few
companies close to President Vladimir Putin to punish Moscow for
annexing Ukraine's Crimea region.
They are threatening further sanctions if Russia thwarts
efforts to bring stability to eastern Ukraine, where pro-Russian
separatists are fighting against the government.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)