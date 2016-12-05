MOSCOW A Russian marine who was killed while stopping a suicide bomber from attacking an aid distribution site in Syria has been memorialised with an animation film.

Russian designers PATRIOT Studio said they made the 90-second video to promote the legacy of Andrey Timoshenkov, who the Russian defence ministry said died in June when a vehicle carrying explosives went off after he shot at it in Homs province.

"We are showing real examples, role models for growing young people, so that they can see how the real heroes behave," said Ilya Levchenko, mentor of the educational programme at PATRIOT.

Levchenko said the cartoon, called 'the unknown exploit of a Russian marine in Syria', was the first of a planned series the company wanted to make to showcase the endeavours of other Russians serving in the military.

