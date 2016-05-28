(Repeats with no changes to text)

MOSCOW May 28 It is not inevitable that Russia will raise the pension age, but the alternatives are difficult, President Vladimir Putin's economic aide Andrei Belousov said in a television interview broadcast on Saturday.

Belousov added on the programme Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev that there was a consensus among economic policymakers that it was not possible for Russia to achieve annual growth of more than 1-2 percent in the foreseeable future with its current economic model. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)