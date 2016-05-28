BRIEF-Vantage Development plans FY 2016 div of 0.13 zloty/shr
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.13 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW May 28 It is not inevitable that Russia will raise the pension age, but the alternatives are difficult, President Vladimir Putin's economic aide Andrei Belousov said in a television interview broadcast on Saturday.
Belousov added on the programme Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev that there was a consensus among economic policymakers that it was not possible for Russia to achieve annual growth of more than 1-2 percent in the foreseeable future with its current economic model. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.13 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.