MOSCOW May 28 It is not inevitable that Russia will raise the pension age, but the alternatives are difficult, President Vladimir Putin's economic aide Andrei Belousov said in a television interview broadcast on Saturday.

Belousov added on the programme Vesti on Saturday with Sergei Brilev that there was a consensus among economic policymakers that it was not possible for Russia to achieve annual growth of more than 1-2 percent in the foreseeable future with its current economic model. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by David Evans)