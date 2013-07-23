* Petropavlovsk H1 output up 6 pct year-on-year
* Net debt to be less than $1 bln by year-end
* Shares up 1.6 pct, in line with FTSE 350 Mining
MOSCOW, July 23 Russia-focused gold miner
Petropavlovsk is on track to meet its gold production
target this year while keeping a lid on debt and costs, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
It confirmed a 2013 gold output forecast of 760,000-780,000
troy ounces and said its first half gold production was up 6
percent, year-on-year, at 294,700 troy ounces.
But the company said the value of some of its assets was
likely to be impaired in its first-half financial results as a
result of a slide in gold prices. First-half results are due on
August 29.
London-listed Petropavlovsk lost 76 percent of its market
value during the last six months, while gold is down 20
percent for the year - its worst annual performance since 1997.
The company with the market capitalisation of $277 million
as to July 22 was the hardest hit among Russian public gold
miners due to its high total cash costs, Nikolai Sosnovskiy,
analyst at VTB Capital, said.
"Risks for 2013 production target remain as the company
needs to increase gold output by 60 percent and gold grade (in
ore) by 40-60 percent," said Sosnovskiy.
"Everybody is looking at the company's ability to cut costs
and start producing at least some positive free cash flows," he
said. He expected total cash costs to exceed $1,000 per ounce in
the first half.
Petropavlovsk said in the statement total cash costs per
ounce for hard rock deposits for 2013 are expected to be lower
than originally budgeted, mainly as a result of a cash operating
cost reduction programme.
However, total cash costs per ounce for the first half of
2013 are expected to be higher than projected for the second
half of the year, it said. Its total average cash costs stood at
$875 per ounce in 2012.
Petropavlovsk's net debt is expected to be less than $1
billion by year-end, down from $1.15 billion as of June 30, the
company said.
Its shares were up 1.6 percent by 0708 GMT, compared with a
1.7 percent rise in the FTSE 350 Mining index.