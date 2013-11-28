MOSCOW Nov 28 Russian drugstore company
Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is to merge with rival chain
A.V.E. and issue additional shares, in a step to consolidate a
fragmented sector, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Pharmacy Chain 36.6, with a market value of $68 million,
said its major shareholders, Artyom Bektemirov and Sergei
Krivosheev, reached a deal with the owners of A.V.E. to merge
their businesses.
Pharmacy Chain will issue additional shares priced at 22.40
roubles ($0.67) a share for the purpose of the deal.
($1 = 33.1880 Russian roubles)
