MOSCOW Aug 29 Indebted Russian drug store chain
Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is selling its stake in drug
producing unit Veropharm for 5 billion roubles ($151
million) as part of a business restructuring.
The company said in a statement it had agreed to sell
Veropharm to GardenHills, a company of Russian businessman Roman
Avdeev.
"Today's deal will reduce the debt burden," Artem
Bektemirov, the CEO and co-owner of Pharmacy Chain 36.6, said in
the statement, adding the company also planned to close
unprofitable stores to make its retail business more efficient.
($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles)
