MOSCOW Aug 13 Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard
has agreed to buy a supplier of ingredients
for its flagship anti-viral and anxiety drugs for $590 million,
as part of a plan to spin off its over-the-counter (OTC)
business.
The plan to purchase Bever Pharmaceutical prompted a
sell-off in Pharmstandard's shares when it was first announced
in July. Analysts were concerned about a lack of information
regarding Bever or a clear reason for the deal. Pharmstandard
shares are trading 25 percent below their price prior to the
deal's announcement.
Pharmstandard said on Tuesday it would pay $542 million in
shares and $48 million in cash to buy Bever from Pharmstandard
board member Alexander Shuster, who will become Pharmstandard's
second-largest shareholder with an 18.7 percent stake.
The deal was initially valued at $630 million. Pharmstandard
has said Bever would become part of the OTC unit it planned to
spin off and later list on the Moscow Exchange.
Pharmstandard, with a market value of around $2 billion, is
Russia's biggest drugmaker in a market dominated by foreign
pharmaceutical firms.
It said in a statement that the deal aimed to secure
long-term supply of critical pharmaceutical ingredients for its
antiviral drug Arbidol and anti-anxiety drug Aphobazolum and to
improve profitability.
Pharmstandard recently bought Shuster's 5.4 percent stake in
Pharmstandard subsidiary Donelle, which has the rights to
Aphobazolum, for 121 million roubles, and plans to buy a further
5.47 percent from third parties to bring its stake to 100
percent.
Moscow-traded shares in Pharmstandard were up 1.9 percent to
1,680 roubles ($50.93) by 1036 GMT.