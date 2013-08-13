MOSCOW Aug 13 Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard has agreed to buy a supplier of ingredients for its flagship anti-viral and anxiety drugs for $590 million, as part of a plan to spin off its over-the-counter (OTC) business.

The plan to purchase Bever Pharmaceutical prompted a sell-off in Pharmstandard's shares when it was first announced in July. Analysts were concerned about a lack of information regarding Bever or a clear reason for the deal. Pharmstandard shares are trading 25 percent below their price prior to the deal's announcement.

Pharmstandard said on Tuesday it would pay $542 million in shares and $48 million in cash to buy Bever from Pharmstandard board member Alexander Shuster, who will become Pharmstandard's second-largest shareholder with an 18.7 percent stake.

The deal was initially valued at $630 million. Pharmstandard has said Bever would become part of the OTC unit it planned to spin off and later list on the Moscow Exchange.

Pharmstandard, with a market value of around $2 billion, is Russia's biggest drugmaker in a market dominated by foreign pharmaceutical firms.

It said in a statement that the deal aimed to secure long-term supply of critical pharmaceutical ingredients for its antiviral drug Arbidol and anti-anxiety drug Aphobazolum and to improve profitability.

Pharmstandard recently bought Shuster's 5.4 percent stake in Pharmstandard subsidiary Donelle, which has the rights to Aphobazolum, for 121 million roubles, and plans to buy a further 5.47 percent from third parties to bring its stake to 100 percent.

Moscow-traded shares in Pharmstandard were up 1.9 percent to 1,680 roubles ($50.93) by 1036 GMT.