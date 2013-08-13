(Corrects share price in third paragraph to read 1,632 instead
of 1450)
MOSCOW Aug 13 Russian drugmaker Pharmstandard
has agreed to buy a supplier of ingredients
for its flagship anti-viral and anxiety drugs for $590 million,
as part of a plan to spin off its over-the-counter (OTC)
business.
The plan to purchase Bever Pharmaceutical prompted a
sell-off in Pharmstandard's shares when it was first announced
in July. Analysts were concerned about a lack of information
regarding Bever or a clear reason for the deal.
Moscow-traded shares in Pharmstandard were down 1 percent
at 1,632 roubles ($49.48) by 1448 GMT, a fall of some 25 percent
since the deal was first announced.
Pharmstandard said on Tuesday it would pay $542 million in
shares and $48 million in cash to buy Bever from Pharmstandard
board member Alexander Shuster, who will become Pharmstandard's
second-largest shareholder with an 18.7 percent stake.
The deal was initially valued at $630 million. Pharmstandard
has said Bever would become part of the OTC unit it plans to
spin off and later list on the Moscow Exchange.
With a market value of around $2 billion, Pharmstandard is
Russia's biggest drugmaker in a market dominated by foreign
pharmaceutical firms.
It said in a statement that the deal aimed to secure the
long-term supply of critical pharmaceutical ingredients for its
antiviral drug Arbidol and anti-anxiety drug Aphobazolum and to
improve profitability after securing lower prices.
In a presentation on its website, Pharmstandard said Bever
signed on June 25 a new 20-year contract for the supplies of the
ingredients at a fixed price, adding Pharmstandard could have
saved $60 million had it been signed in 2012.
The company also said on a conference call it would continue
to develop the prescription business as well as sales of
third-party drugs after the completion of the proposed OTC
spin-off and was open to more acquisition opportunities.
Pharmstandard recently bought Shuster's 5.4 percent stake in
Pharmstandard subsidiary Donelle, which has the rights to
Aphobazolum, for 121 million roubles, and plans to buyout the
remaining 5.47 percent it does not already own from third
parties.
($1=32.9860 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer and Greg
Mahlich)