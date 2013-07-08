MOSCOW, July 8 Pharmstandard
, Russia's leading drugmaker has started steps to spin
off its over-the-counter medicines business, it said on Monday.
The Russian company, majority owned by businessmen Viktor
Kharitonin and Egor Kulkov, said in a separate statement that it
is planning to buy a Singapore-based company called Bever
Pharmaceutical in a deal valued at $630 million.
It gave no further details about Bever's business or whether
the two transactions are connected.
The separation of its over-the-counter business will be into
a separate legal entity, the company said, but gave no further
details about the structure of the new company or whether it
would be listed. The company said it would hold a conference
call on Wednesday to give more details of the spin-off.
Pharmstandard generated 51 billion roubles ($1.55 billion)
in 2012 sales, including its own drugs and third-party products.
Sales of drugs produced by Pharmstandard rose 3 percent to
20 billion roubles, with the over-the-counter segment
contributing 15 billion roubles - a year-on-year fall of 4.5
percent. Revenues from prescription medicines rose 33 percent to
about 6 billion roubles.
A report in June said that Pharmstandard's over-the-counter
business could be valued at around $2.5 billion - around the
same as its market capitalisation.
Pharmstandard's shares are traded in Moscow and as
depositary receipts in London. Its London-listed shares are
trading around 38 percent higher than the $14.55 at which it was
priced when it went public in May 2007.