(Please note strong language in paragraph 4-5)
* Profanity-laced Nemtsov calls published by news site
* Calls heavily edited, partly falsified - Nemtsov
* Released ahead of election protest on Saturday
By Guy Faulconbridge and Douglas Busvine
MOSCOW, Dec 20 In a sign Vladimir Putin's
allies may be getting serious about tackling the biggest
protests of his 12-year rule, a loyal media outlet has published
telephone calls of an opposition leader laced with profanities
denigrating colleagues and followers.
True to Russia's history of KGB-style stings, the recordings
appear aimed at sowing discord within the fragmented opposition
movement which this month united behind mass protests against
Putin following a disputed parliamentary election.
The www.lifenews.ru Internet site, which local media says is
partly owned by Putin ally Yuri Kovalchuk, published six hours
of recordings of conversations between opposition leader Boris
Nemtsov and other members of the protest movement.
"She is a fucker but what the hell can I do about it? She
doesn't fucking listen," the recording purports to show Nemtsov
saying of Yevgeniya Chirikova, a 35-year-old opposition
campaigner who also took part in the mass protests.
"You are a fucking great Russian writer for fuck's sake. Can
you call that Chirikova and tell that bitch that you are
insulting Nemtsov by accusing him of working for money. That
bloody beast," Nemtsov said.
In other comments, Nemtsov derided supporters he was trying
to muster for a rally as "office plankton - chemical internet
types" who had never seen a riot policeman in their lives.
Nemtsov, a former cabinet minister who was once tipped as
possible Kremlin leader during the rule of Boris Yeltsin, said
the recordings had been heavily edited and partly falsified in
an attempt by Putin's supporters to splinter the opposition.
"Parts of the recordings are genuine, part are heavily
edited and parts are simply fake and falsified," Nemtsov told
Reuters by telephone.
'KOMPROMAT'
Nemtsov said the publication was an attempt by Putin and
Kremlin acting chief of staff Vladislav Surkov to undermine a
day of mass protests planned across Russia on Dec. 24.
"The aim of Putin and Surkov is to prevent a mass meeting on
the 24th and to split the opposition," Nemtsov said. "They will
not succeed: it will have the opposite effect and more people
will come out."
Surkov's office did not return a call for comment.
A spokesman for Kovalchuk's Bank Rossiya refused to say if
there were any links between Kovalchuk and Lifenews, requesting
written questions. Lifenews said it did not know of any links
with Kovalchuk, who Forbes says has a net worth of $1.5 billion.
Nemtsov said he had offered his apologies to Chirikova for
his comments but that the publication had contravened his rights
as a Russian citizen and his lawyers were working on getting a
criminal case opened.
In Russia, only state security services or their commercial
cousins have the resources to carry out such extensive 'phone
hacking' so the recordings may also indicate the enduring
influence of the secret police in Russian politics.
Russia's secret police have long meddled in Moscow politics,
even coining the Russian word 'kompromat' - or compromising
material - to describe potentially damaging information used for
blackmail.
While Putin was head of the Federal Security Service (FSB)
in 1999, the security services were suspected of having a hand
in the airing of a video purporting to show Russia's top
prosecutor cavorting in bed with two women.
Lifenews, which has delivered scoops such as the Jan. 24
suicide bombing at Russia's biggest airport by building close
contacts with the law enforcement agencies, did not say where it
had got the recordings.
Ashot Gabrelyanov, the 22-year-old chief executive of News
Media which owns Lifenews, refused to say if he had got the
recordings from the security services.
"You as a reporter yourself know I cannot disclose my
sources," he said by telephone.
"The cynicism of the opposition leaders is 10 on the Richter
scale," Gabrelyanov said on his twitter account. "Dudes, in five
years in show business I have never heard such an outrage."
He said he would publish more recordings.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge)