BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro is considering a Eurobond issue of around $500 million and may chose February for the deal, Chief Executive Andrey Guryev told Reuters on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.