MOSCOW, June 21 Russian fertiliser company
PhosAgro has signed a contract to build a
new ammonia plant in northwest Russia at a cost of $785 million
that will boost the firm's ammonia output by 70 percent, it said
on Friday.
The world's No.2 producer of phosphate fertilisers said the
contract involved an international consortium including Japan's
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and coal trader Sojitz
.
PhosAgro, which is majority owned by billionaire Andrei
Guriev, said the plant would be financed from its own cash flows
and with third-party funding, without giving details.
The company posted healthy profit in 2012 thanks to a robust
fertiliser market as the world's rising population and
unpredictable weather patterns put pressure on food supplies.
The new ammonia plant, which will be the firm's third at its
facility in Russia's Vologda region, will have a capacity of
760,000 tonnes per year once it is commissioned in the first
half of 2017, PhosAgro said in a statement.
"The project is designed to achieve one of PhosAgro's key
strategic goals of increasing internal processing of its own
phosphate rock to produce higher volumes of phosphate-based
fertilizers," chief executive Maxim Volkov said.