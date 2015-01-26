* CEO also expects rising global demand for fertiliser
* Targets 4-6 percent output growth in 2015
* Also aims for 25 percent sales growth over 5 years
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 26 Russian fertiliser
producer Phosagro expects two factors underpinning the
country's financial crisis - steep declines in the rouble and in
oil prices - to help it prosper in coming years.
Chief executive Andrei Guryev also anticipates a spike in
global demand for fertilisers, allowing the firm to pencil in
sales growth of 25 percent over the next five years as it stays
relatively unaffected by the western sanctions that have hit
many Russian banks and energy firms.
"We have entered the crisis in a good shape... We are the
most profitable phosphate fertilizer company in the world,"
Guryev told Reuters.
Phosagro is the world's third-largest producer of phosphate
rock, an essential agricultural nutrient. It also sells compound
fertiliser, a blend of processed phosphates, nitrogen, potash
and often sulphur.
The firm's London-listed stock has outpaced gains
in benchmark FTSE 100 over the past year at a time when
Russia's dollar-denominated index has plunged 40
percent.
Credit agency Standard & Poor's said last month Phosagro's
moderate leverage and significant cash balances and dollar and
euro credit lines may mean it keeps the firm at investment grade
even if it decides to cut Russia's sovereign rating to junk.
The firm has also benefited from rising selling prices, a
trend that Guryev expects to continue.
"For the first time since 2008 we saw an unusual seasonal
pattern when phosphate fertiliser prices rose in
November-January," he said last week on the sidelines of the
World Economic Forum in Davos.
RUSSIAN BREAD BASKET
Lower oil prices are cutting the energy bills of major oil
importers in Asia, including India, meaning they will be able to
spend more on agriculture, says Guryev - also raising demand for
fertiliser.
Large food producers such as Brazil will be able to buy more
fuel for tractors and combines or use funds saved on fuel for
new investments. In addition, Brazil's worst drought in at least
80 years - eased by some rainfall in the southeast this month -
may drive soft commodity prices higher in the second half of
2015.
An expected large corn and soybean crop in the United States
would also boost future fertiliser use as growers would have to
replenish low soil nutrition levels, says Guryev.
Back at home in Russia, the steep rouble declines have kept
the firm's costs low and set it up to expand.
As in recent years, Phosagro plans to raise output by 4-6
percent in 2015, and to invest around $1.4 billion in a new
plant and mine expansion by 2017.
It will also increase its dividend in rouble terms, Guryev
said.
Russia is one of the world largest grain exporters and
Guryev says this role will rise over time.
"You wouldn't be able to feed 7 billion people today without
using fertilisers. So how are you going to do this when the
population rises to 9.5 billion by 2050 and demand for soft
commodities rises by 60 percent?" he says.
"This problem can be solved only with the full involvement
of Russia with its huge territories and availability of water
supply."
U.S. investor Jim Rogers, who made his name in the 1970s
setting up the Quantum Fund hedge fund with George Soros, joined
Phosagro's board last year.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by John Stonestreet)