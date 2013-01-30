MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro plans to start roadshow for its dollar-denominated Eurobond on Feb. 1, the company said on Wednesday.

The company has mandated Citigroup, Raiffeisen Bank International, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States and Europe, it said in a statement.

Phosagro is considering up to $500 million Eurobond issue, sources closed to the matter have said earlier.