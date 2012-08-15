MOSCOW Aug 15 Russian fertiliser group Phosagro said on Wednesday that its board of directors recommended an interim dividend payment of 38 roubles per share or 12.67 roubles per global depository receipt (GDR) for the first six months of 2012.

Total dividend payout will reach 4.73 billion roubles ($148.5 million), it added.

The board set the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) date for Sept. 28 and determined Aug. 22 as the record date for the EGM and dividends.