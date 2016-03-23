BRIEF-Centurion Finance Q1 net loss lowers to 289,345 zlotys
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 479,959 ZLOTYS VERSUS 182,241 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
March 23 Russian fertiliser producer Phosagro told a conference call on Wednesday:
* Says may raise a pre-export financing for up to $250 million;
* Says mandated Rosbank and Unicredit to organise the loan. (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
BOCHUM, Germany, May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.