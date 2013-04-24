* FY 2012 net profit $788 million
* Sees demand rising in 2013/14 season
* Shares up 1.8 pct
YEKATERINBURG, Russia, April 24 Russia's
PhosAgro , the world's second biggest
producer of phosphate fertilisers, on Wednesday posted a 9
percent rise in 2012 net profit, in line with its forecast, and
said the outlook for demand in 2013/14 was robust.
The fertiliser industry has been a sought-after sector for
investors over the last year as the world's rising population
and unpredictable weather patterns put pressure on food
supplies.
PhosAgro, which is majority owned by billionaire Andrei
Guriev, said net income rose last year to 24.5 billion roubles
($788 million) and while sales climbed 5 percent to 105.3
billion roubles.
"Improved affordability and a rise in agricultural output
are expected to increase phosphate-based fertiliser demand in
2013/14 season," the firm said in a statement.
The highest pace of phosphate consumption would be in
fast-growing markets such as Africa, East Europe, Central Asia
and Latin America, it added.
PhosAgro is the world's second-largest phosphate producer
after Minnesota-based Mosaic Co. It raised nearly $500
million in a share offering in April.
Shares in PhosAgro, which more than doubled in value in
2012, were trading up 1.8 percent at 0850 GMT.