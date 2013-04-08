MOSCOW, April 8 Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro announced on Monday a secondary share offering of at least 11.1 million of existing shares and GDRs.

Sources told Reuters earlier that Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, was ready to go ahead with the long-awaited stock placement after the company's stock price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management.

Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off placing the new stock. The offering would double Phosagro's free float and boost the stock's liquidity.