MOSCOW, April 8 Russian fertiliser firm Phosagro
announced on Monday a secondary share
offering of at least 11.1 million of existing shares and GDRs.
Sources told Reuters earlier that Phosagro, the world's
second-largest phosphate producer, was ready to go ahead with
the long-awaited stock placement after the company's stock price
rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management.
Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new
shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off
placing the new stock. The offering would double Phosagro's free
float and boost the stock's liquidity.