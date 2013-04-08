MOSCOW, April 8 Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro will launch a secondary share offering on Monday after the company's share price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management, one financial source familiar with the deal said.

A second source said Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, was ready to go ahead with the long-awaited stock placement.

Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off placing the new stock with investors.

Phosagro's global depositary receipts - three of which are equivalent to one ordinary share - traded at $14.75 in London. On paper, that values the stake for sale at nearly $600 million, without accounting for any discount to investors.