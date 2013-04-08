BRIEF-China Jinmao Holdings says group's property contracted sales was RMB5,521.3 million in March
* In march 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of RMB5,521.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 8 Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro will launch a secondary share offering on Monday after the company's share price rose above a key $14.50 threshold eyed by management, one financial source familiar with the deal said.
A second source said Phosagro, the world's second-largest phosphate producer, was ready to go ahead with the long-awaited stock placement.
Phosagro last autumn registered an issue of 13.5 million new shares, equivalent to 10.8 percent of its equity, but held off placing the new stock with investors.
Phosagro's global depositary receipts - three of which are equivalent to one ordinary share - traded at $14.75 in London. On paper, that values the stake for sale at nearly $600 million, without accounting for any discount to investors.
* Tuan sing -transaction is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets or eps of tuan sing group for current fy ending 31 dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: