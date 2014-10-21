MOSCOW Oct 21 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Tuesday its third-quarter total cash collections fell 35 percent, year-on-year, to around 12 billion roubles ($292 million).

The company said the decline resulted from lower new sales launches in accordance with its development schedule and a slowdown in home buyers' activity. (1 US dollar = 41.0460 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)