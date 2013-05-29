BRIEF-Tianjin Guangyu Development sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 mln yuan to 80.9 mln yuan
MOSCOW May 29 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Wednesday it is to raise at least $150 million in a share offering priced at 62.50 roubles ($1.99) per share.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3 percent stake, is raising the funds to reduce its debt which stood at 37.1 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) at the end of last year.
Sources previously told Reuters that PIK may raise around $300-$350 million via the offering.
Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.
($1 = 31.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Olga Sichkar and Megan Davies; Editing by Maya Dyakina)
* Sees FY 2017 Q1 net loss to be 59.8 million yuan to 80.9 million yuan
