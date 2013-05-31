BRIEF-Al Baraka Banking Group issues $400 mln Islamic sukuk
* Announces successful completion of its first Islamic sukuk issue in amount of $400 million Source:(http://bit.ly/2qA2E5M) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW May 31 PIK Group , one of Russia's largest home builders, said on Friday it would raise $275 million through a share issue to reduce debt and fund investments.
The company, in which Suleiman Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva owns a 38.3-percent stake, said it had received bids for 139 million new shares, priced at 62.5 roubles ($1.97) a piece.
Existing shareholders, including Nafta, have signed up for $150 million worth of the shares, PIK said.
Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the offering.
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017