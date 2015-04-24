BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 73.7 million versus EGP 119.8 million year ago
MOSCOW, April 24 Russian homebuilder PIK Group said on Friday one of its shareholders, Mikail Shishkhanov, had reduced his stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 19.9 percent.
PIK group declined to comment further. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Fitch - Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital