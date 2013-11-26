MOSCOW Nov 26 Tycoon Suleiman Kerimov is
further shrinking his investments in Russia with the sale of his
stake in the country's biggest homebuilder PIK, daily
paper Kommersant reported on Tuesday.
A week after Kerimov disposed of his 21.75 percent holding
in top fertiliser maker Uralkali, Kommersant cited
unnamed sources as saying that he is in talks to sell his stake
in PIK to property investor Sergei Gordeyev.
The sale of the 36 percent of PIK owned by the Suleyman
Kerimov Foundation would net about $450 million, according to
Reuters calculations based on the firm's current market
capitalisation.
Dagestan-born Kerimov's business empire was built mainly on
Russia's vast natural resources - he remains the largest
shareholder in goldminer Polyus - but he is also known
for his ownership of top-flight Russian soccer club Anzhi
Makhachkala.
Both PIK and Kerimov's investment company Nafta declined to
comment on Tuesday, but a source familiar with the matter
confirmed talks were taking place.
Shares in PIK were flat in morning trade, against a 0.5
percent drop in the broader Moscow market.
Apart from Kerimov's stake in PIK, banker and real estate
developer Mikhail Shishkhanov holds 14.9 percent while a further
42.5 percent are available for trading on the stock market.