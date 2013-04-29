MOSCOW, April 29 PIK Group, one of Russia's largest homebuilders, said on Monday that its 2012 net profit after one-offs and non-cash transactions reached 3.1 billion roubles ($99.23 million), recovering from a 1 billion roubles loss a year earlier.

The company's revenues grew by 43.8 percent to 66.1 billion roubles last year and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 81.6 percent on the year to 10.7 billion roubles.

"The stable macroeconomic environment continues to strengthen consumer confidence and drive demand for affordable housing in Russia," PIK said in a statement. "As a result, mortgage penetration has significantly increased and reached all-time high levels in origination."

($1 = 31.2412 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)