MOSCOW, July 5 Russian oil company LUKOIL announced plans to build a 500 km pipeline from a nearby provincial refinery to Moscow in the second big capital project unveiled in recent weeks as companies focus on supplying motor fuels to the capital.

The Kremlin, concerned by a wave of political protest centred on the capital, is loath to risk price spikes and potential shortages of motor fuel. Oil companies are under pressure to ensure stable supplies and meet rising emission standards.

LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov said he had signed an agreement with the governor of the region surrounding Moscow for a consortium to build a pipeline linking LUKOIL's refinery at Nizhny Novgorod and other refineries southwest of Moscow to the capital.

"We started thinking about forming a pool of investors to build a pipeline. LUKOIL is the leader of this initiative. We have spoken with Rosneft, and Bashneft is interested too," Alekperov told reporters on Thursday.

Last month state oil company Rosneft made a surprise announcement that it would build a new refinery in the Moscow region, at a time when refineries elsewhere in Europe are unable to cope with weak demand and low margins and are closing.

Alekperov said the new pipeline would cost about $500 million and would pump up to 2 million of tonnes per year (40,000 bpd) of diesel fuel, gasoline and jet fuel.

"We are the largest supplier of jet fuel (in Moscow). Airports are interested in better logistics," he said.

The agreement also provided for the construction of filling stations and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Alekperov said state pipeline monopoly Transneft could serve as the operator of the new product pipeline. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Melissa Akin, editing by Jane Baird)