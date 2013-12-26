(Adds death toll, details)
MOSCOW Dec 26 A Russian plane crashed in
Siberia on Thursday, killing nine people, domestic news agencies
reported, citing local emergency service officials.
The Soviet-built Antonov An-12 plane belonging to an
aircraft factory in Novosibirsk was carrying six crew and three
others on a flight to another factory in Irkutsk, Itar-Tass
reported.
The turboprop plane fell on warehouses at a military unit
outside Irkutsk, causing a fire, but no casualties were
immediately reported on the ground, an emergency service
official said.
Technical malfunction and pilot error were seen as potential
causes, a security source was quoted as saying.
Russia and other former Soviet republics together have one
of the world's worst air-traffic safety records, with a total
accident rate almost three times the world average in 2011,
according to the International Air Transport Association.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Steve Gutterman)