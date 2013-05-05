MOSCOW May 5 The wreckage of a Russian light
aircraft that disappeared last June with 13 people on board has
been discovered by hunters just a few kilometres from the
plane's takeoff strip near the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.
Rescue teams were unable to find the An-2 light biplane,
which took off without permission on June 11 from a regional
airport in Serov with a pilot and 12 passengers on board.
Official search efforts were halted four months later.
Investigators had suspected that the group on board, which
included Serov's traffic police chief, could have taken an
unscheduled flight after a drinking session to go on a fishing
trip or to visit a Russian-style sauna.
Two hunters were reported by Russian news agencies to have
found the wreckage of the plane in marshlands eight km (five
miles) from the airport on Saturday evening.
Body parts of 11 people were also found at the site, with
the wreckage identified as that of an An-2 similar to the one
lost last year, the regional transport department of the
Interior Minitry said on its website on Sunday.
Russia and other former Soviet republics have among the
worst air safety records, with an accident rate almost three
times the world average in 2011, according to the International
Air Transport Association. IATA measures accidents and aircraft
losses in relation to the number of takeoffs.
