MOSCOW Aug 16 A passenger jet flying from New York to Moscow made an emergency landing in Iceland on Thursday after a phone call was made claiming there was a bomb on board, a spokeswoman for Russian airline Aeroflot said.

"There was an anonymous call saying that there was an explosive device on the plane, which was already in the air," spokesman Irina Dannenberg said. "The pilot took the decision to land the plane and it landed safely. A search is being conducted."