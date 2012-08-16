BRIEF-Medtronic gets Health Canada licence for SureTune3 software
* Medtronic Plc says it has received a health canada licence for suretune 3 software for deep brain stimulation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Aug 16 A passenger jet flying from New York to Moscow made an emergency landing in Iceland on Thursday after a phone call was made claiming there was a bomb on board, a spokeswoman for Russian airline Aeroflot said.
"There was an anonymous call saying that there was an explosive device on the plane, which was already in the air," spokesman Irina Dannenberg said. "The pilot took the decision to land the plane and it landed safely. A search is being conducted."
* Southern says negotiations regarding the Vogtle nuclear expansion near Waynesboro, Georgia are making progress and the parties have agreed to extend the interim assessment agreement through Friday (June 9) at 5 PM