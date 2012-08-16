By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW Aug 16 Icelandic police said on Thursday
there was no bomb on a Russian jet carrying more than 250 people
from New York to Moscow that made an emergency landing at
Keflavik airport after an anonymous caller told authorities
there were explosives on board.
After a lengthy evacuation operation, police in Reykjavik
searched the Aeroflot plane, that had already been
airborne when the call was received.
"Everything has been searched and nothing has been found,"
Vidir Reynisson at Iceland's Civil Protection Department told
Reuters.
A spokesman for the Icelandic airport said 253 people were
on board the flight from John F. Kennedy airport. A duty officer
at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, the aircraft's destination,
identified it as Aeroflot Flight 103.
A New York law enforcement official familiar with the
situation told Reuters that the bomb threat call was made to JFK
airport officials after the plane left, saying there were five
pieces of luggage full of explosives on the plane.
Russian news agency Interfax, citing an unnamed source, said
the anonymous caller said the explosives would detonate upon
arrival in Moscow.
Emergency teams also searched an aeroplane in the city of
Voronezh, 500 km (300 miles) south of Moscow, for explosives on
Thursday after an anonymous phone call was made to the city's
airport, but no bomb was found, state-run RIA news agency
reported.
A suicide bomb blast in the international arrivals area at
Moscow's Domodedovo airport in January 2011 killed 37 people.
Islamist insurgents in Russia's North Caucasus claimed
responsibility.
Suicide bombers identified as women from the North Caucasus
blew up two planes on domestic Russian flights almost
simultaneously in August 2004, killing all 90 people aboard in
part of a series of attacks on targets around Russia.