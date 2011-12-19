* Rig owner says raft spotted with people aboard
* Russian rescuers say it would be a miracle if anyone alive
* Russia refuses to confirm raft spotted
* Death toll rises to 16; at least 37 people still missing
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Dec 19 Rescuers on
Monday said it would be a miracle if they found anyone else
alive after a drilling rig sank with 67 people on board in the
icy seas off Russia's far eastern coast, although the rig's
owner said a raft had been sighted in the water.
The Emergencies Ministry, which usually coordinates rescue
operations, declined to confirm a raft had been spotted and it
was unclear whether anyone could still be alive after more than
24 hours adrift in the depths of winter.
The Kolskaya rig, working for a unit of state-controlled gas
export monopoly Gazprom, sank 200 km (125 miles) off
Russia's Sakhalin island, sending a distress signal at 2224 GMT
on Saturday.
Of the 67 people on the rig, 14 were saved by vessels
accompanying the rig, but 6-metre (20 ft) high waves and
temperatures of minus 7 degrees Celsius (19 Fahrenheit) hindered
rescue efforts. Rescuers said 16 bodies had been found.
That left 37 people unaccounted for in the Sea of Okhotsk, a
vast expanse of water more than twice the size of France.
"Until all the people are found the rescue operation will
not be concluded," Natalya Salkina, a spokeswoman for federal
transport investigators in Russia's far eastern city of
Khabarovsk, said by telephone.
Asked how likely it was that anyone would be found alive at
sea in such icy temperatures, she said: "You can always hope for
a miracle."
The seas on Russia's far eastern coast often freeze in
winter and such harsh conditions - including freezing air
temperatures and biting winds - would leave any survivors badly
exposed unless they could find dry cover on the choppy seas.
The slim hopes of finding survivors were raised when the
owner of the rig said navy aircraft had spotted a raft floating
with people on it although state rescuers played down the
information and it was impossible to confirm with the navy.
"Aircraft from the Pacific fleet have found a raft. There
are people on it," said Andrei Bobrov, a spokesman for the owner
of the rig, Arktikmorneftegazrazvedka (AMNGR), a unit of
state-owned Zarubezhneft.
Asked whether any of the people were alive, Bobrov said by
telephone: "It is impossible to say. Have you ever been on an
aircraft? You cannot see from that height."
The rig, built in Finland in 1985, was owned by
Arktikmorneftegazrazvedka (AMNGR), a unit of state-owned
Zarubezhneft, and working on a minor gas production project in
the Sea of Okhotsk for a unit Gazprom.
Russian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation
into the incident.
Russia's prize offshore gas and oil fields lie northeast of
Sakhalin. Two major offshore projects are already producing oil
and gas off the island: Sakhalin-1, operated by Exxonmobil
and Sakhalin-2, in which Gazprom has a controlling
stake.