MOSCOW Dec 18 An oil drilling platform that capsized off Russia's Far Eastern island of Sakhalin has sunk And most of the 67 crew are unaccounted for, an Emergencies Ministry official was quoted by news agencies as saying.

The Kulskoye jack-up rig operated by Russian offshore exploration company Arktikmorneftegazrazvedka had capsized in a storm while being towed from the eastern peninsula of Kamchatka.

Fourteen of the crew were rescued and two bodies recovered. (Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tim Pearce)