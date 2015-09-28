WARSAW Russian ambassador to Poland said on Monday he withdrew his remarks from last week on Poland's partial responsibility for the outbreak of World War Two, stating that his words were misinterpreted.

Asked by reporters if he upheld the remarks, Ambassador Sergey Andreyev said: "No, I have explained that it was an erroneous interpretation. I did not mean to say that Poland is co-responsible for the outbreak of World War Two."

Andreyev had been summoned by the Polish foreign ministry after he told private broadcaster TVN24 on Friday that Poland was partly responsible for Nazi Germany invading in 1939 because it had repeatedly blocked the formation of a coalition against Berlin in the run-up to the conflict.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)