* Polish diplomats given 48 hours to leave - diplomatic
sources
* Polish Foreign Minister says "closing the case"
(Adds comment by Polish Foreign Minister)
By Thomas Grove and Lidia Kelly
MOSCOW, Nov 17 Russia said on Monday several of
its diplomats had been expelled from Poland and that a number of
Polish diplomats had left Russia after Moscow took "adequate"
measures in return.
Ties between Russia and European Union member states have
been strained by the crisis in Ukraine and by EU sanctions
imposed after Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.
Poland, for decades under communist rule and dominated by
Moscow, has been one of Moscow's most outspoken critics.
The Russian Foreign Ministry did not say why the Russian
diplomats had been expelled and the Polish embassy declined
immediate comment. Diplomatic sources said four Polish diplomats
left the country on Sunday after being given 48 hours to leave.
"The Polish authorities have taken an unfriendly and
unfounded step," Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"In connection with that, Russia has undertaken adequate
measures in response and a number of Polish diplomats have
already left the territory of our country for activities
incompatible with their status."
A spokesman for Polish Foreign Minister Grzegorz Schetyna
said on his Twitter microblog: "We are closing the case."
Diplomatic sources told Reuters three Polish military
attaches and one employee of the political section had left
Russia on Sunday after being told to leave on Friday.
Germany said on Saturday one of its diplomats had been
expelled from Moscow after a Russian diplomat working in Bonn
was expelled amid media reports he was a spy.
Earlier this year, the Polish government cancelled events
intended to celebrate bilateral cultural ties in 2015, and last
month withdrew accreditation for a Russian journalist working in
Warsaw, acting on a request of the Polish internal security
agency.
(Additional reporting by Gabriela Baczynska,; Editing by
Timothy Heritage and Ralph Boulton)