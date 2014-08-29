Trump: U.S. GDP growth of 4 to 5 percent achievable over time
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
MOSCOW Aug 29 Poland refused permission for a plane carrying Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to fly through its airspace while attempting to return from a visit to Slovakia, RIA news agency said on Friday.
RIA said the minister's plane turned around and landed back in the Slovak capital Bratislava.
The reason for the reported incident was unclear. Poland has been one of the countries most critical of Russia's actions in the Ukraine crisis, accusing it of aggression against its neighbour. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
WASHINGTON, April 28 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States should be able to boost gross domestic product growth far beyond its current levels over time.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 28 Brazilian protesters torched buses, clashed with police in several cities and marched on President Michel Temer's Sao Paulo residence on Friday amid the nation's first general strike in more than two decades.