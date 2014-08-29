MOSCOW Aug 29 Poland refused permission for a plane carrying Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to fly through its airspace while attempting to return from a visit to Slovakia, RIA news agency said on Friday.

RIA said the minister's plane turned around and landed back in the Slovak capital Bratislava.

The reason for the reported incident was unclear. Poland has been one of the countries most critical of Russia's actions in the Ukraine crisis, accusing it of aggression against its neighbour. (Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)