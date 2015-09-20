WARSAW, Sept 20 Poland said on Sunday it had
offered to commemorate 800,000 captured Soviet soldiers killed
by German troops, in a gesture to quell Kremlin anger over
demolition of the statue of a Soviet general linked to the
purging of Polish underground fighters.
The Foreign Ministry, addressing a highly sensitive matter
in relations between Moscow and its western neighbour, said
since the 1989 fall of communism Poland had not removed a single
cemetery devoted to Soviet soldiers killed fighting Nazi troops
in World War Two.
"At the same time we are sorry to notice that neither the
Soviet nor the Russian side has so far shown interest in a
worthy commemoration of the 800,000 Red Army soldiers murdered
by German Nazis during the second world war as captives.
"Poland declares itself ready to jointly observe such an
event, which could have a positive effect in bringing closer
Polish and Russian stances towards commemorations."
Russia said last week demolition of a statue of Soviet
General Ivan Chernyakhovsky in the town of Pieniezno would have
"the most serious consequences for Russian-Polish relations".
Chernyakhovsky was among those responsible for disarming and
arresting thousands of Polish underground army soldiers towards
the end of the war, many of whom were sent to Soviet prisons or
labour camps, and died there.
This earned Chernyakhovsky the nickname "executioner" in
some parts of Poland.
