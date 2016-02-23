(Inserts dropped letter in fourth paragraph)
By Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW Feb 23 The hardline leader appointed by
President Vladimir Putin to maintain order in the turbulent
Chechen region has created his own caliphate that may one day
unleash an Islamic State-style jihad against Russia, according
to opponents of the Kremlin.
Ilya Yashin, a prominent figure in the People's Freedom
Party or PARNAS, said the Kremlin-backed leader of largely
Muslim Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, had flouted Russian laws and
amassed military power while his fighters carried out terrorist
attacks against opponents in Russia and abroad.
"In the last few years, our own local Islamic state has
formed on Russian territory," Yashin wrote in a report titled "A
Threat to National Security".
He said a separate "Chechen Caliphate" lived by its own
traditions and laws while receiving billions of roubles in
subsidies from the Russian national budget.
"Not one politician or department is able to guarantee today
that the Islamic state created in Chechnya by Kadyrov ... will
not over time become a new "Islamic State" ready to declare
jihad on Russia," Yashin wrote.
Kadyrov dismissed the latest allegations against him as
idle gossip and said he would only retain his position as long
as he was asked to do so.
The report is the latest in a series of increasingly
hostile confrontations between Russia's liberal opposition and
the hardline Chechen leader, a former rebel fighter turned
Kremlin loyalist and one of Putin's most vocal bannermen.
Islamic State fighters in Syria have threatened attacks in
Russia and Moscow fears that Chechen fighters among the militant
group's ranks could return to launch assaults on Russian soil.
"FOOTSOLDIER"
Known for his scathing condemnations of Putin's opponents,
Kadyrov has previously branded Russia's opposition "enemies of
the people".
"Does Kadyrov want to continue? I don't want to. These are
different times from an economic, social point of view. We have
a team of more professional people. I believe I have done my
duty," Kadyrov was quoted as saying by radio station Russian
Service News.
"It is all the will of Allah. I am a footsoldier. If they
say serve longer, I will serve. If go, good bye - I will say
farewell."
Russian forces have fought two brutal wars against
insurgents in Chechnya but the region has since been subdued and
awarded a high level of autonomy under Kadyrov's control.
In February, Kadyrov released a video of opposition leader
Mikhail Kasyanov in the cross-hairs of a sniper's rifle, a move
seen by many as a death threat following the murder of Boris
Nemtsov, another prominent liberal opposition figure, last year.
Yashin said Chechen authorities were obstructing the
investigation into Nemtsov's murder, a sign of Kadyrov's growing
influence and power.
"Every year, Kadyrov's assurance in his own invincibility
grows stronger," Yashin wrote. "The tone of his conversation
with federal powers becomes more insolent."
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ralph Boulton)