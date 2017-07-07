FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin critic Navalny released from jail after 25-day stint - spokeswoman
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Iraq says Mosul victory imminent, IS to 'fight until death'
Movie Review: Mom
Movie Review: Mom
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
Kashmir's stone-pelters face off against pellet guns
#World News
July 7, 2017 / 11:10 AM / a day ago

Putin critic Navalny released from jail after 25-day stint - spokeswoman

2 Min Read

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing for his appeal against a 30-day jail sentence after a judge found him guilty of repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings following big June 12 protests, at a court in Moscow, Russia, June 16, 2017.Tatyana Makeyeva/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was released from a Moscow prison on Friday, his spokeswoman said, after completing a 25-day sentence for repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings.

Navalny, who has organised two big anti-government street protests in recent months, says he wants to run for the presidency in March next year, but the Central Election Commission has said he is ineligible due to an embezzlement conviction which Navalny says was politically-motivated.

Slideshow (2 Images)

"Today at 0900 Alexei Navalny was released from a detention centre," Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, wrote on social media.

The media and his detractors had expected him to be freed later and were waiting for him at a different location. Navalny has twice had a green antiseptic thrown in his face, causing him partial sight loss, something he is keen to avoid again.

Navalny's supporters are planning a series of campaign events for Saturday, including the distribution of the first edition of his pre-election newspaper.

Investigators raided Navalny's Moscow election headquarters on Thursday and police entered a warehouse, where activists said they had confiscated pre-election pamphlets.

Leonid Volkov, a Navalny ally, said police raids on other election offices in other cities were taking place on Friday.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

