KIROV, Russia A Russian court on Wednesday handed a five-year suspended sentence to prominent opposition leader Alexei Navalny after finding him guilty of embezzlement, a move that will complicate his plans to run for president against Vladimir Putin in 2018.

Navalny said he would appeal against the sentence and would take part in the presidential race regardless.

"We don't recognise this ruling. I have every right to take part in the election according to the constitution and I will do so," said Navalny.

The court also fined Navalny 500,000 roubles ($8,442.37).

($1 = 59.2251 roubles)

