MOSCOW Aug 21 He may be in charge of an economy
in crisis, but if mobile phone covers and souvenir mugs are a
barometer of popularity, Russian President Vladimir Putin need
not fear for his political future.
In fact, Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine last
year has given the memorabilia makers even more material to
glorify a president whose image as a champion of Russian
national interests in a hostile world is barely challenged in
his own country.
And while plenty of the souvenirs are standard tourist
kitsch playing to the action-man image Putin has cultivated
since coming to power, others seem to revel, without irony, in
the darker side of a former spy who has suppressed political
dissent and admitted to plotting in secret to seize Crimea.
Tourists who visited the city of Kazan for this month's
world swimming championships would have found Putin-face wall
clocks and monster fridge magnets with the president in various
heroic poses - as bare-chested action man, naval commander ("We
will not abandon our own!") or historic "Volodya (Vladimir) the
Brave". One recurring motif even has him cuddling a puppy.
But there is also a glossily finished decorative china plate
bearing the inscription "Crimea is Ours!" over a map of the
peninsula, a Russian flag, and a picture of Putin clenching his
fist.
From there, it's a small step to the t-shirts sold outside
the Kremlin showing Putin delivering a karate kick to the throat
of U.S. President Barack Obama, accused by many ordinary
Russians of trying to foment anti-Russian feeling in Ukraine.
And there is more than a hint of admiration on display for
some of the darker arts employed by a president whose personal
popularity rating regularly tops 80 percent.
The "Anyavanya" brand carried by upmarket online shop
Aizel.Ru, which says it has "made the patriotism of the
fashionable Russian public into a trend", displays smartphone
covers of Putin, in camouflage coat, labelled "The most polite
of people".
"Polite people" was the knowing term quickly coined in
Russia for the troops in unmarked uniforms who took control of
Crimea without firing a shot - and who Putin later openly
admitted, after months of denials, were Russian forces acting on
a plan he had hatched with his commanders.
One of the most popular images adorning t-shirts and
smartphone covers is a simple photo portrait of Putin looking
remote and inscrutable behind dark glasses.
"I can read your mind" reads one of the captions on a phone
cover in Kazan. Another seems to want to throw the West's
criticism of Putin's methods back in its face. It simply reads,
in English: "Russian Mafia".
(Additional reporting by Stefan Wermuth; Writing by Kevin
Liffey; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)