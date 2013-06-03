* Politkovskaya murder trial returns to court in Moscow
* Five defendants appear, case caused international outcry
* Family seeks identity of person who ordered killing
By Gabriela Baczynska
MOSCOW, June 3 Russia began a second bid to
convict the suspected killers of prominent Kremlin critic Anna
Politkovskaya at a pre-trial hearing on Monday, but her family
said the question of who ordered the murder was unlikely to
emerge from the case.
More than six years after Politkovskaya was shot in the
lobby of her Moscow apartment building, Rustam Makhmudov, the
suspected killer, two of his brothers and two other defendants,
including his uncle, face murder charges for the second time.
A Moscow jury embarrassed prosecutors in 2009 by acquitting
three of the five defendants, but the Supreme Court threw out
the decision and sent the case back to the prosecution.
In the courtroom, Makhmudov, dressed in black, talked to his
uncle and the fifth suspect, an ex-policeman, inside a glass
cage. The Chechen, who was arrested in May 2011 after years on
the run, smiled and greeted his father and other brothers.
"God only knows what to expect of all this. I know they have
done no wrong, I hope to see them home," said his father Ruslan
Makhmudov.
The case, which caused an international outcry and alarmed
human rights groups in Russia, has come to symbolise attempts to
stifle dissent under Vladimir Putin since he became president in
2000.
Politkovskaya, who was a journalist, made enemies by
reporting on corruption across Russia and on rights abuses in
Chechnya, the North Caucasus region where Moscow waged two wars
against separatists since the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.
She also directly criticised Putin, who sent troops into
Chechnya in 1999 after becoming prime minister. He has condemned
her murder and said her killing caused greater damage to Russia
than her reporting.
Anna Stavitskaya, a lawyer representing Politkovskaya's
family, expressed doubt that the key issue of who ordered the
murder would be resolved.
"The case will be solved in full when the person who ordered
it is found, when his name is established, when he is charged
and his guilt is established by court," she said. "There is no
chance the name ... will be voiced in this trial."
The pre-trial hearing was adjourned until Tuesday, after
defence lawyers said they had found faults in the prosecutors'
case. They also said they wanted a trial to be held before a
jury, something Politkovskaya's family supports.
In December, a former policeman was sentenced to 11 years in
a prison over the killing after he made a plea bargain and
agreed to cooperate.
But Politkovskaya's former colleagues, friends and family
say he should have been pressed harder to provide the names of
the people who commissioned the killing, and expressed doubt
they would ever be revealed.
Politkovskaya's is one of at least a dozen murders of
Russian journalists that remains unsolved.
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth
Piper and Mike Collett-White)