MOSCOW May 20 A Moscow jury convicted five men
on Tuesday in the 2006 murder of investigative journalist Anna
Politkovskaya, Russian news agencies reported, including three
defendants who had been acquitted in a previous trial.
The killing of Kremlin critic Politkovskaya drew attention
to the risks faced by Russians who challenge the authorities and
deepened Western concerns for the rule of law under President
Vladimir Putin, who was then serving his second term.
Another jury's 2009 acquittal of three of the men who were
found guilty of murder on Tuesday embarrassed Russian
prosecutors and was later thrown out by the Supreme Court, which
ordered a new trial.
The defendants included three Chechen brothers, one of whom
was accused of shooting Politkovskaya in the lobby of her Moscow
apartment building on Oct. 7, 2006, as well as their uncle and a
former police officer.
Lawyers, rights activists and relatives of Politkovskaya say
that justice will not be done until those who ordered her
contract-style killing are identified and convicted.
A spokesman for federal investigators said the authorities
are doing all they can to identify and track down the person
behind the killing, Russian news agencies reported.
