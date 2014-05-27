* Prosecutors want 2 of 5 convicted men jailed for life
* Request sentences of 15-22 years for three others
* Authorities have not found who had Kremlin critic killed
(Adds prosecutor quote, family lawyer asked for shorter
sentences)
By Steve Gutterman
MOSCOW, May 27 Russian prosecutors asked a judge
on Tuesday to hand down life sentences for two men convicted of
the 2006 murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, whose killing
deepened Western concerns about the rule of law under President
Vladimir Putin.
A jury last week convicted five men of the murder, which
drew international attention to the risks faced by Kremlin
critics.
Politkovskaya, who was 48 when she was shot while returning
home after shopping for groceries, was best known for her
reporting on human rights violations in the North Caucasus
province of Chechnya.
The two facing life in jail are Rustam Makhmoudov, who was
convicted of shooting Politikovskaya in her Moscow apartment
building, and his uncle Lom-Ali Gaitukayev, found guilty of
organising the logistics of the crime, the RIA news agency said.
"I ask the court to consider the heightened danger of the
deed they committed, the fact that the jury believes they do not
deserve leniency, and the need to restore social justice," RIA
quoted state prosecutor Boris Loktionov as saying.
Life became the maximum sentence for murder in the 1990s
when the country imposed a moratorium on the death penalty.
Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Makhmoudov's
brothers Dzhabrail and Ibragim, who tracked Politkovskaya on the
day of the shooting, to 19 and 15-years respectively, and want a
22-year sentence for former policeman Sergei Khadzhikurbanov.
Rights activists and relatives of Politkovskaya say those
convicted were merely carrying out orders and that justice will
not be done until the person behind her contract-style killing
is identified and convicted.
Federal investigators said last week the authorities were
doing all they could to identify and arrest that person, but
Kremlin critics doubt that will ever happen because of
suspicions the trail could lead too close to the government.
Ibragim and Dzhabrail Makhmoudov and Khadzhikurbanov were
acquitted in 2009, embarrassing prosecutors, but the Supreme
Court threw that verdict out and ordered a retrial. Rustam
Makhmoudov had eluded arrest until 2011.
The judge will issue the sentences on June 9, RIA reported.
It cited Politkovskaya family lawyer Anna Stavitskaya as saying
prison sentences of 8-1/2 years would suffice for Dzhabrail and
Ibragim Makhmoudov.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)