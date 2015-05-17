MOSCOW May 17 Russian real estate tycoon Sergei Polonsky was being deported from Cambodia to Russia, an official said on Sunday, where he would face embezzlement charges after evading Russian law enforcement officials for nearly two years.

The move came a year after Cambodia's top court ruled against extradition of Polonsky, whom Russia arrested in absentia in mid-2013 over fraud charges related to a Moscow real estate development project.

"The staff of the Russian Internal Affairs Ministry are deporting Mr.Polonsky to the territory of the Russian Federation and he will be prosecuted in accordance to the Russian law," an official at the ministry, Elena Alekseyeva, said on Sunday.

Charges against Polonsky, who was once worth $1.2 billion, are related to a property firm he founded which is accused of stealing more than 5.7 billion roubles worth of prepayments for flats in a residential housing complex it was building.

Interfax news agency reported on Sunday Polonsky was expected to land in Moscow's Domodedovo airport in the evening. His lawyers were not immediately available for comment. (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Louise Heavens)